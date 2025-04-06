Eid-ul-Azha 2025 Expected Dates in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Eidul Adha is always an exciting time for Pakistanis, especially for children, and this year, the Festival of Sacrifice is slated to be held in June.

Latest predictions suggest that Eidul Adha will be celebrated on Saturday, June 7, 2025. These are mere predictions, and as per the Ruet ritual, the exact date will be confirmed by the country’s official moon sighting committee.

Astronomers also predicted dates for Eidul Adha in UAE. Emirates Astronomy Society predicted that crescent moon marking the start of Dhul Hijjah will be visible on the evening of May 27, 2025.

ZilHajj is likely to start on May 28, which aligns with the expected Eid date on June 6 Friday. While this calculation gives a glimpse into the general lunar trend, each country’s moon sighting can differ slightly due to geographical variations in visibility.

Eid-ul-Adha is two of major Islamic festivals for Muslims worldwide, commemorating Prophet Ibrahim’s devotion and his willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to Allah SWT.

During Eid, the practice of Qurbani is key religious and cultural tradition, as masses sacrifice animals like cows, goats, sheep, or camels, after Islamic guidelines. The meat is distributed in family, relatives, and for the needy.