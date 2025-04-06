Supreme Court rules Married Women in Pakistan can inherit their deceased Father’s Job

ISLAMABAD – Another historic ruling has been coming from Supreme Court as married women are now entitled to government jobs under their father’s quota.

The written judgement of the landmark ruling by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said married daughters are entitled to jobs based on their deceased father’s quota, overturning practices that excluded them from permanent employment.

The nine pages from apex court stated that denying married daughters their rightful employment opportunities is against law and unconstitutional. The court emphasized that woman’s legal identity, rights, and autonomy are not annulled upon marriage. The judgment underlined that, according to KP Civil Servants Rules, all children, regardless of gender or marital status, are eligible for government employment after the death or retirement of their parent.

The court ruled that it is unlawful for government officials to amend these rules through executive instructions or clarifications.

The ruling specifically pointed out that excluding daughters from employment opportunities based on their marital status constitutes a violation of Articles 25, 27, and 14 of Pakistan’s Constitution, which guarantee equality and the protection of individual rights.

According to these conventions, women must be granted the same rights as men in all matters, including employment, irrespective of their marital status.