Karachi Weather Update: Port city faces scorching heat as temperature reaches near 40°C

KARACHI – Residents of financial capital Karachi are reeling under extreme weather, as Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasts temperatures to rise to 39°C on Sunday.

With sea breezes expected to remain cut off throughout the weekend, residents can expect harsh sunlight and hot, dry winds across the metropolis.

Limited or no sea breezes will further exacerbate heat, but there is some relief in sight. PMD predicts that weather conditions will improve by the evening, with the return of sea breezes bringing cooler air to the city.

Karachi Weather Update

The city witnessed recorded minimum temperature of 25.7°C, and the current humidity stands at 64%, according to the department. With high temperatures, residents are advised to take extra precautions to stay cool and hydrated.

The scorching weather comes as Karachi experiences its hottest stretch in recent weeks. Experts advise avoiding direct exposure to the sun during peak hours and using fans or air conditioners to combat the heat.

With the ongoing summer heat, Karachiites are hoping for more regular sea breezes and a break from the extreme temperatures in the coming days.

Lahore temperature to hit over 35°C as warmer days ahead after Eid

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

