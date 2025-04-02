Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Lahore temperature to hit over 35°C as warmer days ahead after Eid

LAHORE – The Weather continues to remain sweltering during Eidul Fitr celebrations, with the mercury expected to hit over 35 degrees celsius in coming days.

Lahore, and other Punjab cities is steadily intensifying due to dry weather conditions, with temperatures expected to soar in the coming days.

Pakistan Meteorological Department PMD forecasted that the temperature will be particularly high on third day of Eidul-Fitr today, with no rainfall expected for the next two to three days. In Lahore, the temperature is expected to range from a minimum of 17°C to a maximum of 33°C.

As the mercury rises, the demand for cooling systems soared. The use of ACs, in addition to fans, has increased in homes and offices to cope with the heat.

Meteorologists have urged the public to take necessary precautions against the heat, especially as no significant rain is expected to offer relief in the short term. The prolonged dry spell is raising concerns over the impact on health and daily life across the region.

Lahore, Punjab weather forecast for Eidul Fitr 2025

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 2 April 2025 Sunday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

