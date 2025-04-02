Lahore temperature to hit over 35°C as warmer days ahead after Eid

LAHORE – The Weather continues to remain sweltering during Eidul Fitr celebrations, with the mercury expected to hit over 35 degrees celsius in coming days.

Lahore, and other Punjab cities is steadily intensifying due to dry weather conditions, with temperatures expected to soar in the coming days.

Pakistan Meteorological Department PMD forecasted that the temperature will be particularly high on third day of Eidul-Fitr today, with no rainfall expected for the next two to three days. In Lahore, the temperature is expected to range from a minimum of 17°C to a maximum of 33°C.

As the mercury rises, the demand for cooling systems soared. The use of ACs, in addition to fans, has increased in homes and offices to cope with the heat.

Meteorologists have urged the public to take necessary precautions against the heat, especially as no significant rain is expected to offer relief in the short term. The prolonged dry spell is raising concerns over the impact on health and daily life across the region.