Lahore, Punjab weather forecast for Eidul Fitr 2025

LAHORE – Eid-ul-Fitr is finally here, and Meteorological Department predicted pleasant weather for Punjab.

Weather experts said Punjab region, including provincial capital Lahore will experience dry yet pleasant weather during the holiday period. Overall, the weather for Eid in Punjab promises to be ideal for those looking to celebrate with family and friends, making it a memorable occasion for all. It said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

During Eid Days, Lahoris will experience sunny weather with temperatures around 30C. The city is expected to enjoy clear skies and pleasant conditions, making it ideal for outdoor activities and gatherings.

Eid Weather Update

As days are getting warmer, dry spell has returned, bringing relief to the region. The cool winds, along with the influence of snowfall in the hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have contributed to a drop in temperatures, making the weather more comfortable. Lahore, for example, has seen its temperature decrease from 18°C to 16°C. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 30°C, down from the earlier forecast of 32°C.

The Meteorological Department has assured that the Eid holidays will be marked by dry, clear skies and moderate temperatures, providing a pleasant atmosphere for celebrations. People can look forward to a comfortable and enjoyable Eid, as the weather conditions remain favorable for outdoor activities and gatherings.