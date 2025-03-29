Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Lahore’s new park to be named after Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz

Punjab Gives Verdict On Governance Under Cm Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE – The Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to build a new park in Lahore and it will be named after Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The new state-of-the-art park will be build along the Ravi River, and the PHA Board of Directors has approved the construction of Maryam Nawaz Park.

In this regard, the Board has tasked PHA with acquiring land from the Department of Auqaf and Ravid Urban Development Authority (RUDA).

After several years, a new park will be built in the city. Previously, during the tenure of the former government, there were discussions about building Shahdara Park, but it remained an incomplete project.

PHA will determine the location along the Ravi River, facilitate the transfer of land, and allocate the necessary funds. Once the cost estimate is finalized, funding will be provided by the Punjab government.

Previously, the establishment of major parks in Lahore was also carried out under the leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), including the Greater Iqbal Park and the restoration of Hazuri Bagh.

Moreover, the restoration of parks like Ali Park and Circular Park also took place during the PML-N’s tenure.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, SAR, AED to PKR– 29 March 2025 Saturday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.3 282
Euro EUR 301.5 304.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 361.5 365
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 74.9
Australian Dollar AUD 176.5 178.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.7 745.7
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.85 198.25
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 40.16 40.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 1.87 1.93
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.9 906.4
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.57 63.17
New Zealand Dollar NZD 158.73 160.73
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.4 26.7
Omani Riyal OMR 722 730.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.28 76.98
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Krona SEK 27.41 27.71
Swiss Franc CHF 313.94 316.69
Thai Baht THB 8.13 8.28
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search