Lahore’s new park to be named after Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE – The Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to build a new park in Lahore and it will be named after Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The new state-of-the-art park will be build along the Ravi River, and the PHA Board of Directors has approved the construction of Maryam Nawaz Park.

In this regard, the Board has tasked PHA with acquiring land from the Department of Auqaf and Ravid Urban Development Authority (RUDA).

After several years, a new park will be built in the city. Previously, during the tenure of the former government, there were discussions about building Shahdara Park, but it remained an incomplete project.

PHA will determine the location along the Ravi River, facilitate the transfer of land, and allocate the necessary funds. Once the cost estimate is finalized, funding will be provided by the Punjab government.

Previously, the establishment of major parks in Lahore was also carried out under the leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), including the Greater Iqbal Park and the restoration of Hazuri Bagh.

Moreover, the restoration of parks like Ali Park and Circular Park also took place during the PML-N’s tenure.