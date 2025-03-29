Suicide blast reported near Balochistan National Party protest in Mastung

QUETTTA –A suicide bombing took place near protest organized by the Balochistan National Party (BNP) in Mastung on Saturday noon.

The blast occurred as locals were conducting checks on individuals approaching the protest site, with a man detonating himself during the security screening process.

Initial reports suggest that several individuals were injured in the explosion, though the exact number of casualties remains unconfirmed. Local authorities have secured the area and launched an investigation into the incident.

The protest, which had been peaceful until the explosion, was organized by the BNP to raise concerns over BYC crackdown.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, though it is being viewed as part of the ongoing unrest in Balochistan by BLA.

More updates to follow…