FIA summons Dr. Taimur Rahman amid outrage over freedom of expression

Summons by federal investigators to Dr. Taimur Rahman comes amidst growing concerns over the suppression of dissenting voices in Pakistan. In response to the notice, Ayub Malik, the president of the National Party’s Punjab chapter, condemned the FIA’s actions, calling it attack on freedom of expression.

Party officials emphasized that the move aimed to muzzle critical voices and prevent the open exchange of ideas. He stated, “This is an infringement on the right to free speech, a fundamental principle enshrined in Pakistan’s constitution, and it should not be tolerated in a democratic society.”

The notice also sparked widespread concern among political leaders, with many calling for the immediate withdrawal of the FIA’s summons. Malik urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, and Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto to intervene and ensure that the FIA notice is rescinded.

Party members extended appeal to all progressive forces to stand in solidarity with Dr. Rahman and support his right to freely express his views.