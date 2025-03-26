Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Dissent Pakistani Journalist Waheed Murad Goes Missing In Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Waheed Murad, another dissenting voice in Pakistan, was forcibly taken from his residence in Sector G-8, Chaman Road, Islamabad, his family said late Tuesday.

Waheed’s wife told journalist Azad Syed via phone that unidentified individuals arrived at their home about an hour ago and took him away under unclear circumstances.

Dissent Pakistani Journalist Waheed Murad Goes Missing In Islamabad

This disturbing incident adds to the rising concerns over the safety of journalists and human rights defenders in the country. Just last week, the brothers of journalist Ahmed Noorani went missing after his own arrest, intensifying fears for the safety of media personnel.

In a concerning escalation, arrest orders have been issued for prominent human rights activists, including Eman Mazari. These actions mark a worrying pattern of targeting journalists, human rights leaders, and activists, with at least three journalists and three human rights defenders already under threat.

The increasing crackdown on freedom of speech and expression has drawn widespread criticism. Activists and advocates fear that this is part of a larger effort to silence dissenting voices in the country. Many are expressing concerns that more individuals could soon face similar fates as the situation continues to develop.

This growing trend of repression has raised alarms for those in the media and human rights sectors, signaling a grim outlook for free expression in the coming days.

Ahmad Noorani’s brothers abducted, family harassed after shocking revelations

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

Latest

