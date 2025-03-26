Sargodha’s 13-year-old girl raped for three months by 4 men in Lahore

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

SARGODHA – A 13-year-old girl from a village in the outskirts of Sargodah was allegedly abducted and raped for three months by four suspects,

Police have registered a case against the suspects on a complaint filed by the victim’s father and launched an investigation into the matter.

The complainant, who is resident of 132 south village, alleged that the prime suspect abducted his daughter and performed a fake marriage. He later took her to a house in Lahore.

He added that the prime suspect and his three friends sexually assaulted the girl for three months at gunpoint and even recorded videos.

However, after three months, the girl managed to escape and reached back home. He said when he met his daughter after three months, her clothes were torn, and she was in a terrible condition.

The police said that a case has been registered based on the complaint of the girl’s father, and a special team has been formed for investigation. The accused will be arrested soon.

Earlier, a girl was gang raped by three suspects in Kasur district on pretext of providing her job.

Reports said a suspect named Liaquat Ali allegedly lured the girl who is a resident of Sheikhupura, into providing her employment and asked him to come to Kahna area.

As she reached, the suspect took her to a house in Lohay Jatta area in limits of Kanganpur police station where Liaquat and two other suspects physically abused her and fled from the place.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

