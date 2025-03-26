Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Russia, Ukraine agree to ceasefire in Black Sea

Russia Ukraine Agree To Ceasefire In Black Sea

Russia and Ukraine have agreed to ensure safe maritime navigation in the Black Sea and not to attack each other’s energy facilities.

Reports said the United States continues its efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war. The White House stated that the US made separate agreements with Ukraine and Russia during the Riyadh talks.

Following these agreements, Russia and Ukraine have agreed to ceasefire in the Black Sea. The US has also promised to help restore Russia’s access to global markets for agricultural and fertilizer exports.

The White House stated that the US will continue to facilitate talks with the parties to achieve sustainable peace.

US President Donald Trump also confirmed that Russia and Ukraine have agreed to a ceasefire in the Black Sea.

Trump said that significant progress has been made on the Ukraine issue, and a lot of progress is happening regarding the Middle East as well.

Additionally, the US president stated that no information was leaked in the secret chat of senior national security officials. He clarified that there was no classified information in the chat related to attacks on the Houthis and that the FBI is not responsible for investigating the chat. He further stated that national security advisors are doing an excellent job and do not need to apologise.

It was previously revealed that the Trump administration mistakenly sent a secret plan related to the Yemen war to a senior journalist of an American magazine.

It is worth noting that in recent days, President Trump had a phone call with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that lasted over two hours, during which they agreed on a temporary and limited ceasefire.

Following this, Ukraine also agreed to a 30-day temporary and limited ceasefire with Russia.

Our Correspondent

