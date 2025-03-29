Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

What are Fitrana Rules and who is obligated to pay Sadaqat al-Fitr?

Holy Month of Ramadan is about to end, and Muslims around the world are preparing for the joyous occasion of Eidul-Fitr. As the celebration brings families together, there is religious duty of Sadaqat al-Fitr which is also known as Fitrana, a charitable act designed to help those in need and purify the fast of the individual.

Fitrana 

Fitrana is a mandatory charity given before Eidul-Fitr prayer. Prophet Muhammad SAW termed Sadaqat al-Fitr as a means to purify the fast from any imperfections and to help the poor celebrate the festive occasion with dignity.

Who is Obligated to Pay?

Fitrana is mandatory on every Muslim who possesses wealth equivalent to or greater than the value of 52.5 tolas of silver. This includes men, women, children, and even those who are free or enslaved. Importantly, parents must pay Fitrana on behalf of their children, including newborns born just before the dawn of Eid al-Fitr.

Who Should get Fitrana?

  • Miskin (extremely poor)
  • Faqir (those lacking basic necessities)
  • Orphans and widows
  • People in debt who need help repaying it
  • And travelers who are unable to meet their needs

How Much Should Be Given?

  • wheat (around 2.5 kg)
  • barley or dates (around 5 kg)
  • Or an equivalent amount of money that would benefit the poor

Fitrana Amount in Pakistan for 2025

Minimum Fitrana and Fidyah for 2025 will be Rs240 per person. Fidyah for wheat flour is Rs240, for barley is Rs700, for premium dates is Rs4000, and for high-quality raisins is Rs6400. Meanwhile, Kaffara for deliberately breaking a fast requires feeding two meals to 60 needy people.

Ramadan 2025 expected to be 29 Days – Here’s when Eidul-Fitr will fall

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

