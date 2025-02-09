Ramadan 2025 expected to be 29 Days – Here’s when Eidul-Fitr will fall

RIYADH – Holy Month of Ramadan is around the corner and Muslims around the world are filled with excitement. With Ramadan set to start in a few weeks, Pakistani people are already planning for the holy month, in which Muslims fast and pray.

Ramadan 2025

This year, the first day of Ramadan is expected to be on March 1, 2025, in Saudi Arabia. Based on astronomical calculations, the holy month will be of 29 days, with the last day of fasting expected to be March 29.

Last fasting, as per astronomical data, is predicted to be on March 29, and Eidul-Fitr is expected to be celebrated on March 30, 2025 Sunday.

As these dates are based on calculations, the official declaration regarding the start of Ramadan will be made by the Saudi Supreme Court.

Ramadan Dates in Pakistan

Ramadan 2025 is expected to start on either February 28 or March 1, depending on the crescent moon sighting. Eidul-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, is said to be on March 30 or 31.