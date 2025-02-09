Dur-e-Fishan’s new chic look leaves fans in awe; Check Pics here

KARACHI – Lollywood star Dur-e-Fishan Saleem again rocked the internet. Known for her impressive acting skills and undeniable beauty, the Karachi based star continues to keep her fans on toes with her impeccable sense of style.

Lately, Ishq Murshid star dropped series of pictures on her social media, showcasing her effortlessly chic look that left fans in awe.

The pictures show 29-year-old actor wearing sweater paired with jeans, completing her look with stylish white sneakers. The simplicity of her outfit, combined with her natural elegance, sent social media into a frenzy.

Dur-e-Fishan’s curly hair added touch of glamour, enhancing her already captivating appearance. As fans continue to appreciate her acting skills, her fashion styles sets her apart.

The actress is known for her roles in several hit dramas like Dilruba, Ishq Murshid, and Khae, as she solidified her status.