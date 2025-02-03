Dur-e-Fishan turns heads at brother’s wedding with stunning look

Talented and gorgeous Dur-e-Fishan has once again stunned everybody with her latest avatar at her brother’s Mehndi event.

Ishaq Murshid star carried an elegant look at her brother’s Mehendi ceremony in sa tunning mustard-colored outfit by Nikki Nina, she kept her styling minimal with delicate pink and green bangles and flowing hair.

Her attire features intricate embroidery and a beautiful gharara, which quickly went viral on social media, earning her praise for blending tradition with modern fashion. Bhai ki shadi and overdressed sister in her glory, she captioned the post.

Social media fans were quick to shower her with love and admiration in the comments, with many praising her elegance and grace.

Durefishan made her debut with Dil Ruba and later stunned everyone in Khaei, Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi and Ishq Murshid.