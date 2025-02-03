Man arrested after first case registered under PECA 2025

MUZAFFARGARH – Authorities have registered the first case under recently enacted Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2025 in Muzaffargarh.

, leading to the arrest of the accused.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing, in collaboration with Muzaffargarh police, has arrested the suspect.

The suspect was accused of spreading false allegations of blasphemy against a citizen on social media.

Last week, President Asif Ali Zardari signed the controversial PECA Bill 2025 into low amid protest by journalists and opposition parties.

The amendments include the establishment of the Digital Rights Protection Authority (DRPA), which will have the authority to remove online content, access prohibited, or obscene materials, and take action against individuals sharing such content.

The authority will comprise nine members, including the interior secretary, chairman PTA, and chairman PEMRA.

The Chairman and five members will be appointed for a five-year term, with one representatives of journalists.