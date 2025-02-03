Pakistani family embroiled in false drugs smuggling case released by Saudi Arabia

LAHORE – Saudi Arabia has released five of a Pakistani family, who were arrested over alleged drug smuggling, after authorities exposed an international network involved in embroiling the innocent Pakistani citizens in this situation.

Reports said the gang with the help of a porter at the Lahore airport swapped the luggage of the family members when they were going to Saudi Arabia on December 23.

The Pakistani citizens were detained by Saudi authorities on December 30 over allegations of drugs smuggling.

After the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) received the information in this regard, it launched an investigation and reviewed CCTV footage of the airport.

The ANF team later arrested the porter, who during interrogation made revelations about the network.

Following this lead, security officials arrested nine individuals, including the gang leader.

The ANF officials handed over solid evidence to Saudi authorities, proving the Pakistani family innocent. Resultantly, all the five members were released and they have now reached back to their home.

Meanwhile, Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control, Mohsin Naqvi has commended the efforts of ANF in securing the release of an innocent family.

Interior Minister visited the residence of the family in Lahore and congratulated them on their release and safe return home.

He said the ANF team worked day and night to track down the international gang and arrested real culprits. He also announced special awards for them.

The interior minister also praised the Saudi government for their cooperation.