Military to be deployed in Lahore from Feb 5-10 for tri-series

LAHORE – The federal government has decided to deploy the Pakistan Army and Rangers in Lahore for the upcoming tri-nation cricket series.

Strict security arrangements have been completed for the tournament, in which teams from Pakistan, New Zealand, and South Africa will participate.

Reports said the Ministry of Interior has approved the deployment of the army and rangers from February 5 to 10 in the Punjab capital. During the matches, one company each of the Pakistan Army and Rangers will be stationed in the city.

The Punjab Home Department had written a letter to the federal government upon the request of the police.

The New Zealand cricket team will arrive in Lahore on February 5, while South Africa’s team will arrive on February 7. The tri-nation series will be played on a single league basis from February 8 to 14.

The first match of the tri-nation series will be played between Pakistan and New Zealand on February 8 at Gaddafi Stadium, while the second match will be played at the same venue between South Africa and New Zealand on February 10.

The final league match and the final will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.