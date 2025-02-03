Traffic disrupted on Lahore Canal Road after cargo train derails

LAHORE – Traffic is disrupted on Lahore’s one of the busiest thoroughfares, Canal Road, after a cargo train derailed on Monday.

Reports said the train went off the track near Chobacha Patkhak located near Dharampura Underpass on the Canal Road, blocking traffic on both sides of the road.

Traffic officials have asked citizens to use alternate routes as efforts are underway to clear the railway track to open the road for traffic.

The incident occurs days after a passenger train, Shalimar Express, met an accident near Shahdara due to driver’s negligence.

Three passenger coaches of train derailed at Shahdara bridge, around 5-6km away from Lahore railway station, on Friday morning

Fortunately, there were no causalities in the incident. However, the derailed coaches were damaged massively and it took several hours to clear the track.

An initial investigation revealed that the incident took place due to high speed as the driver did not follow the instruction.