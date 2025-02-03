Gold hits all-time high in Pakistan as week opens on positive note

KARACHI – Gold reached another fresh high in domestic market of Pakistan as it registered upward trend on Monday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs200 to settle at highest ever level of Rs292,400.

Similarly, the prices of 10-gram gold moved up Rs171, with new rates reaching Rs250,685. The price of gold has once again increased in both international and local markets, reaching the highest level.

The bullion rates also witnessed gains in international market where per ounce rate surged by $2 to close at $2,799.

Experts have attributed the recent upward trend to ongoing tension in international market amid tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump. The uncertainty has forced the investors to buy gold.

Meanwhile, the silver prices decreased by Rs5 per tola, reaching Rs3,265 while the rate of per 10 grams also decreased by Rs4, closing at Rs2,799.