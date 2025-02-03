Pakistan’s inflation drops to two-year low at 2.4pc in Jan

KARACHI – The country’s annual inflation rate has declined to a two-year low, falling to 2.4% in January, compared to 4.1% in December 2024 and 28.3% in January 2024, marking a significant drop.

According to the Federal Bureau of Statistics, monthly consumer price index (CPI) inflation rose 0.2% in January, lower than 0.1% in December 2024 and 1.8% in January 2024.

Brokerage firm Topline Securities reported that average inflation in the first seven months of FY2025 stood at 6.5%, a sharp decline from 28.73% in the same period last year.

The urban inflation rate dropped to 2.7% annually, down from 4.4% in December and 30.2% a year ago. On a monthly basis, urban inflation increased 0.2%, while it had decreased 0.1% in December 2024. A similar decline was observed in rural inflation, which fell to 1.9% annually, compared to 3.6% in December and 25.7% in January 2024.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation also declined to 0.6% in January, down from 1.9% in December and 27.0% in the same month last year.