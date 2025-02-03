Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan’s inflation drops to two-year low at 2.4pc in Jan

Pakistans Inflation Drops To Two Year Low At 2 4pc In Jan

KARACHI – The country’s annual inflation rate has declined to a two-year low, falling to 2.4% in January, compared to 4.1% in December 2024 and 28.3% in January 2024, marking a significant drop.

According to the Federal Bureau of Statistics, monthly consumer price index (CPI) inflation rose 0.2% in January, lower than 0.1% in December 2024 and 1.8% in January 2024.

Brokerage firm Topline Securities reported that average inflation in the first seven months of FY2025 stood at 6.5%, a sharp decline from 28.73% in the same period last year.

The urban inflation rate dropped to 2.7% annually, down from 4.4% in December and 30.2% a year ago. On a monthly basis, urban inflation increased 0.2%, while it had decreased 0.1% in December 2024. A similar decline was observed in rural inflation, which fell to 1.9% annually, compared to 3.6% in December and 25.7% in January 2024.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation also declined to 0.6% in January, down from 1.9% in December and 27.0% in the same month last year.

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 3 February 2025 Monday
Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar 279.4 281.1
Euro 289.75 292.5
UK Pound Sterling 346.5 350
U.A.E Dirham 75.85 76.5
Saudi Riyal 74.2 74.75
Australian Dollar 174.75 177
Bahrain Dinar 738.6 746.6
Canadian Dollar 193.6 196
China Yuan 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar 35.41 35.76
Indian Rupee 3.14 3.23
Japanese Yen 1.82 1.88
Kuwaiti Dinar 898.6 908.1
Malaysian Ringgit 63.04 63.64
New Zealand $ 156.31 158.31
Norwegian Krone 24.46 24.76
Omani Riyal 722.9 731.4
Qatari Riyal 75.84 76.54
Singapore Dollar 207.5 209.5
Swedish Krona 25.01 25.31
Swiss Franc 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht 8.09 8.24
 

