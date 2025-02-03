Mufti Qavi expresses desire to marry Rakhi Sawant

Controversial statements have kept Mufti Qavi in the news, and recently, in an interview, he expressed his desire to marry Indian actress Rakhi Sawant, but with a condition.

Mufti Qavi stated that he is willing to marry Rakhi Sawant, but his condition is that she must clarify whether she has been married before, whether under Hindu or Muslim law.

He further shared that he prefers to keep his past marriage stories private, mentioning that he was once married to a woman from a prominent scholarly, political, and literary family of the subcontinent. Unfortunately, she passed away soon after their marriage. He still prays for her soul when passing by the cemetery.

Mufti Qavi also added that before marrying Rakhi Sawant, he would seek his mother’s permission. If his mother agrees, he is ready to proceed with the marriage.

His statement went viral on social media, sparking amusing comments from users. It is also worth noting that not long ago, Rakhi Sawant had expressed a desire to marry Pakistani actor Dodi Khan, which she announced publicly on social media.