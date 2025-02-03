Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Orphan girl allegedly raped and killed by family members in Rawalpindi

Orphan Girl Allegedly Raped And Killed By Family Members In Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – A tragic and disturbing incident occurred in the Natha Chhattar area of Rawalpindi’s Jatli Police Station, where a 21-year-old orphan girl, living at her sister’s house, was allegedly raped by her brother-in-law and another person.

Her family members also inflicted violence upon her. When it was discovered that she was pregnant, she was reportedly forced to consume poisonous pills and was killed.

In an attempt to hide the crime, the death was declared as a medical issue, and the body was hastily buried. However, after the case surfaced on social media, Rawalpindi’s City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Hamdani took notice and ordered an exhumation and post-mortem examination.

The investigation revealed that the girl was eight months pregnant and had also been subjected to severe torture. The police have registered a case against the brother-in-law Gulfraz, the suspect Ameen, and other involved individuals. Raids are being conducted to arrest the suspects.

According to the police, the incident went viral on January 13 on social media, prompting CPO Khalid Hamdani to direct SP Saddar Nabeel Khokhar to supervise the investigation. After questioning locals, a legal process was initiated, and the court granted permission for the exhumation and post-mortem.

The post-mortem confirmed the girl was eight months pregnant and had suffered severe physical abuse. As a result, the Jatli Police filed a case against Gulfraz, his mother Gulzar Begum, his sister Anila Bibi, and Ameen under multiple charges, including murder, rape, hiding evidence, and torture.

The police report also includes an allegation that Gulzar Begum, the mother of Gulfraz, poisoned the victim.

Additionally, Rustom Ali and his brother, residents of Natha Chhattar, revealed that Rafia, the victim’s sister, had informed them that Gulfraz, Gulzar Begum, and Anila Bibi would regularly abuse the victim.

Before the tragic incident, the victim had confided in her sister that Gulfraz and Ameen were allegedly raping her, which led to her pregnancy. On January 13, when she returned home after dropping her children off at school, she witnessed Gulzar Begum and Anila Bibi beating her with sticks. During this time, the victim’s sister informed them that they had mixed poisonous pills in water and made her drink it.

Police officials confirmed that forensic tests and DNA samples have been sent to the Forensic Science Agency for final analysis. Raids are ongoing to arrest the suspects, including Gulfraz, Ameen, and the two female suspects. Authorities are confident that the suspects will be arrested soon.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

