Zarb-e-Hadeed – COAS Bajwa visits field training area in Cholistan Desert (VIDEO & PICS)

09:25 PM | 5 Mar, 2021
RAWALPINDI – General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited field training area in Cholistan Desert today.

According to ISPR, COAS was briefed about conduct modalities of two weeks long Corps level exercise Zarb e Hadeed.

The exercise aimed at enhancing operational preparedness of formations by creating synergy among Infantry, Mechanized Forces, Combat Aviation, Surveillance platforms, Army Air Defence and Artillery while operating within defensive Operation cycle of a Corps.

Army chief expressed complete satisfaction over combat readiness and training standards of Bahawalpur Corps.

Excellent training and commitment enhance the operational capability for effective response to all threats and challenges, COAS emphasised.

Later, COAS visited Logistic installations of Bahawalpur Corps and lauded the engineering skills and maintenance standards achieved.

Earlier, on arrival at exercise area, COAS was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Khalid Zia.

