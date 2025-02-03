Pakistan-India match tickets for ICC Champions Trophy sold out in one hour

DUBAI – The biggest cricket clash of the ICC Champions Trophy between Pakistan and India is set to take place on February 23 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

According to Indian media, as soon as ticket bookings opened today, a fierce online rush ensued between fans from both countries. Within an hour, all tickets for the Pakistan-India match were sold out.

Reports indicate that as ticket sales for the Pakistan-India showdown began, a massive surge on the booking website was observed. Nearly 140,000 fans attempted to secure tickets online, and in less than an hour, all tickets for the February 23 match in Dubai were sold.

Many fans expressed disappointment over missing out on tickets, regretting that they wouldn’t be able to witness the high-voltage match live in the stadium.

The ticket prices for this crucial game in Dubai started at 500 dirhams (approximately 38,000 PKR), with the most expensive pass priced at 12,500 dirhams. Additional tickets were available for 1,000, 1,200, 2,500, and 5,000 dirhams.

The ICC Champions Trophy is scheduled to kick off on February 19 in Karachi and will continue until March 9.

A total of 15 matches will be played among 8 teams, with games hosted in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Dubai. All matches will be day-night encounters. The Indian team will play all its matches at a neutral venue in Dubai.