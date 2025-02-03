Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Shaheen Afridi expresses heartfelt love for wife Ansha on their second wedding anniversary

Shaheen Afridi Expresses Heartfelt Love For Wife Ansha On Their Second Wedding Anniversary

Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Afridi expressed his love for his wife in an emotional message on their second wedding anniversary.

On the occasion of their second anniversary, Shaheen shared a picture of himself with his wife, Ansha Afridi, on Instagram, along with a heartfelt message.

Shaheen wrote, “It’s hard to believe that two years have passed with you. I never imagined such deep love and this bond in such a way.”

The fast bowler added, “I couldn’t describe this moment and feeling until you were here.”

He thanked Ansha, saying, “You have made our lives beautiful and gave us the great gift of a son.”

Shaheen wished his wife a happy anniversary, using words like “my love,” “best friend,” and “good spiritual companion” for Ansha, and expressed hope that, God willing, they would spend many more years together.

It’s worth noting that Shaheen Afridi married Ansha, daughter of Shahid Afridi, in February 2023, and the couple was blessed with a son afterward.

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 3 February 2025 Monday
Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar 279.4 281.1
Euro 289.75 292.5
UK Pound Sterling 346.5 350
U.A.E Dirham 75.85 76.5
Saudi Riyal 74.2 74.75
Australian Dollar 174.75 177
Bahrain Dinar 738.6 746.6
Canadian Dollar 193.6 196
China Yuan 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar 35.41 35.76
Indian Rupee 3.14 3.23
Japanese Yen 1.82 1.88
Kuwaiti Dinar 898.6 908.1
Malaysian Ringgit 63.04 63.64
New Zealand $ 156.31 158.31
Norwegian Krone 24.46 24.76
Omani Riyal 722.9 731.4
Qatari Riyal 75.84 76.54
Singapore Dollar 207.5 209.5
Swedish Krona 25.01 25.31
Swiss Franc 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht 8.09 8.24
 

