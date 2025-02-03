Shaheen Afridi expresses heartfelt love for wife Ansha on their second wedding anniversary

Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Afridi expressed his love for his wife in an emotional message on their second wedding anniversary.

On the occasion of their second anniversary, Shaheen shared a picture of himself with his wife, Ansha Afridi, on Instagram, along with a heartfelt message.

Shaheen wrote, “It’s hard to believe that two years have passed with you. I never imagined such deep love and this bond in such a way.”

The fast bowler added, “I couldn’t describe this moment and feeling until you were here.”

He thanked Ansha, saying, “You have made our lives beautiful and gave us the great gift of a son.”

Shaheen wished his wife a happy anniversary, using words like “my love,” “best friend,” and “good spiritual companion” for Ansha, and expressed hope that, God willing, they would spend many more years together.

It’s worth noting that Shaheen Afridi married Ansha, daughter of Shahid Afridi, in February 2023, and the couple was blessed with a son afterward.