Rakhi Sawant announces plans to marry Pakistani actor Doddi Khan

Rakhi Sawant, a prominent Bollywood celebrity known for her bold personality, viral videos, and outspoken views, has once again made headlines.

Introduced to the Indian entertainment industry by renowned choreographer Farah Khan, Rakhi has starred in several hit Bollywood films and continues to remain a hot topic in the media.

Recently, Rakhi shared her intentions to marry a Pakistani actor. Appearing on Ambreen Fatima’s show, she revealed, “I want to marry a Muslim man. I’ve visited Makkah three times, praying for a husband who is a practicing Muslim, and now I’m heading to Pakistan for my wedding.”

Rakhi disclosed that she has accepted a marriage proposal from popular Pakistani actor and digital creator Doddi Khan. Known for his roles in hit dramas like Aye Ishq E Junoon, Khaie, Akhara, and Mere Humnasheen, Doddi Khan shared his proposal through a video, expressing his excitement.

Fans of Rakhi Sawant have been congratulating her on social media, with many offering her advice about embarking on a new chapter in her life.