Ab De Villiers Set To Make Comeback In Cricket After Four Years

South African cricket superstar AB de Villiers, who retired from all formats of the game four years ago, is set to make his return to professional cricket.

De Villiers will captain the Game Changers South Africa Champions in the second edition of the T20 League World Championship of Legends.

The first edition of the event featured major names like Kevin Pietersen, Brett Lee, Jacques Kallis, Shahid Afridi, and Yuvraj Singh.

This will be De Villiers’ first involvement in professional cricket since announcing his retirement in 2021.

His last appearance was in the 2021 IPL, where he scored 212 runs for Royal Challengers Bangalore.