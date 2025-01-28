Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

China’s DeepSeek shakes up AI giants ChatGPT and Meta

DeepSeek, a powerful Chinese AI startup, has released its latest open-source AI version, surpassing tech giants like Meta and OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT.

The company dismissed allegations made against prominent American firms, calling them panic-driven and sounding the alarm for everyone. DeepSeek’s AI now competes with the best models from major firms, offering advanced features while charging lower fees from users.

These capabilities have helped DeepSeek secure the top position on Apple’s charts. An anonymous Meta employee on the employment forum Blind claimed that the company’s generative AI division was in a “panic mode” over DeepSeek.

The employee mentioned that engineers were eager to separate DeepSeek’s technology and copy everything from it.

Experts from Silicon Valley have warned that DeepSeek poses a threat to the dominance of US Big Tech, offering a more affordable alternative to current AI development methods.

Nigel Green, CEO of financial advisory firm deVere Group, said that DeepSeek is disrupting the global tech landscape and accelerating the AI arms race.

Meta’s chief AI scientist, Yann LeCun, acknowledged DeepSeek’s rise but argued that it should be seen as less of a threat and more as a demonstration of the power of open-source models.

Meanwhile, DeepSeek recently announced that its system was subjected to a cyberattack, temporarily halting new user registrations. The administration assured users that their data was safe, and registration would reopen once the issue was resolved.

