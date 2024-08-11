Search

Bangladesh announce squad for Pakistan tour 

Web Desk
09:16 PM | 11 Aug, 2024
Bangladesh announce squad for Pakistan tour 

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Sunday announced the squad for their tour of Pakistan.

The Bangladeshi team will depart for Pakistan on Monday, August 12, for two ICC World Test Championship matches in Rawalpindi and Karachi.

The Bangladeshi players will train at Gaddafi Stadium from August 14 to 16 and will then travel to Islamabad on August 17 for the first Test.

The first Test of the series will be held at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from August 21 to 25, and the second Test will take place in Karachi from August 30 to September 3.

Bangladesh Squad: 

Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumar Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Naeem Rana, Shariful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed and Syed Khalid Ahmed

Sports

