Pakistan reports 14th poliovirus case in Balochistan

Pakistan confirmed its 14th case of poliovirus this week in Balochistan, as the country grapples with a growing outbreak, health authorities announced on Sunday.
Polio is a highly contagious disease that primarily affects children under five by attacking their nervous system, which can lead to paralysis or death. Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only two countries where polio remains endemic.
The most recent case was identified in the Killa Saifullah district of Balochistan, according to the National Institute of Health’s (NIH) Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication, which confirmed the diagnosis on Saturday. The patient, a 22-year-old woman, developed paralysis in both legs on July 22 and passed away a few days later, the NIH reported.
"The poliovirus is adept at revealing significant immunity gaps and highlighting our problem areas," said Ayesha Raza Farooq, the Prime Minister’s focal person for polio eradication, in a statement.
"Children in Balochistan are suffering due to missed vaccination opportunities in the past."
Muhammad Anwar ul Haq, coordinator of the National Emergency Center for Polio Eradication in Pakistan, noted that 11 of this year’s 14 cases have occurred in Balochistan, where poliovirus transmission remains particularly high.
Efforts to control polio in Pakistan have often faced resistance, especially in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where militants have attacked vaccinators and their security teams. Some believe in a conspiracy theory that polio vaccines are part of a Western plot to sterilize the Pakistani population.
Public skepticism towards polio campaigns intensified in 2011 when the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency used a fake hepatitis vaccination program to gather intelligence on former Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.
Pakistani government officials have announced plans to launch nationwide polio vaccination campaigns in September, October, and December of this year.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 11, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.
British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|304.6
|306.81
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.65
|357.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.75
|187.57
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|207.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.29
|77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
