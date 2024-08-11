Pakistani workers' remittances surge by 47.6 percent year-on-year in July 2024

Overseas workers’ remittances to Pakistan surged by 47.6 percent year-on-year in July 2024, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) this week, with Saudi Arabia continuing to be the leading source of these vital inflows for the country.
Remittances contribute billions of dollars annually from Pakistanis living abroad, playing a crucial role in the nation’s economy. These funds bolster foreign exchange reserves, help stabilize the balance of payments, and support the value of the Pakistani currency.
“In July 2024, remittances grew by 47.6 percent on a year-on-year basis,” the SBP announced in a press release on Saturday.
The central bank reported that Saudi Arabia remained the top contributor, with $761.1 million in remittances in July 2024. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) followed, contributing $611.1 million.
The UK accounted for $443.5 million in remittances, while the United States sent $300.1 million.
Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share strong cultural, defense, and economic ties, with over two million Pakistanis residing in the kingdom. For years, Saudi Arabia has been the largest contributor to Pakistan's remittance inflows.
Remittances play a critical role in supporting Pakistan’s external accounts, especially as the country makes modest gains after a prolonged economic crisis that has depleted foreign exchange reserves and weakened the national currency.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 11, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.
British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|304.6
|306.81
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.65
|357.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.75
|187.57
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|207.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.29
|77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
