Missile Found in Islamabad’s Golra Sharif; probe underway

ISLAMABAD – A man found a missile within the jurisdiction of Islamabad's Golra Sharif, days before Independence Day.

The individual approached Golra Sharif police authorities and told them about his shocking recovery.

In response to the report, cops rushed to the site and secured the area. A Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) later arrived and took it.

Meanwhile, the capital force started an investigation to ascertain the type of missile and how it came to be in a public location.

