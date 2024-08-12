Missile Found in Islamabad’s Golra Sharif; probe underway

ISLAMABAD – A man found a missile within the jurisdiction of Islamabad's Golra Sharif, days before Independence Day.
The individual approached Golra Sharif police authorities and told them about his shocking recovery.
In response to the report, cops rushed to the site and secured the area. A Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) later arrived and took it.
Meanwhile, the capital force started an investigation to ascertain the type of missile and how it came to be in a public location.
As Independence Day approaches, streets in twin cities - like parts of the country - are bustling with patriotic fervor, marked by children and youth blowing horns and a rise in the sale of flags, badges, and themed clothing.
Islamabad's admin is gearing up for grand celebrations, including flag-hoisting ceremonies at various institutions, decorations on government buildings, and an exhibition of historical photographs at the Arts Council.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 12, 2024 in open market.
On Monday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.
British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|304.6
|306.81
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.65
|357.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.75
|187.57
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|207.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.29
|77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
