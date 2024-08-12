Search

Missile Found in Islamabad’s Golra Sharif; probe underway

08:49 AM | 12 Aug, 2024
Missile Found in Islamabad's Golra Sharif; probe underway
ISLAMABAD – A man found a missile within the jurisdiction of Islamabad's Golra Sharif, days before Independence Day.

The individual approached Golra Sharif police authorities and told them about his shocking recovery.

In response to the report, cops rushed to the site and secured the area. A Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) later arrived and took it.

Meanwhile, the capital force started an investigation to ascertain the type of missile and how it came to be in a public location.

As Independence Day approaches, streets in twin cities - like parts of the country - are bustling with patriotic fervor, marked by children and youth blowing horns and a rise in the sale of flags, badges, and themed clothing.

Islamabad's admin is gearing up for grand celebrations, including flag-hoisting ceremonies at various institutions, decorations on government buildings, and an exhibition of historical photographs at the Arts Council. 

