Search

PakistanTop News

Pakistan Air Force claims it has acquired hypersonic missiles

Web Desk
09:23 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) says it has bolstered its war fighting capabilities by acquiring new technology, including hypersonic missiles.

Hypersonic missiles are capable of traveling at hypersonic speed defined as between 5 and 25 times the speed of sound or about 1 to 5 miles per second.

A number of countries in the Asia-Pacific region, including Pakistan’s ally China and archrival India, are caught up in the global hypersonic and directed-energy weapons race, with these regional powers having either developed or publicly stated intentions to develop such technology.

“Pakistan Air Force has undertaken a transformative modernization initiative to counter evolving threats in the current geostrategic threat scenario, prioritizing the induction of modern systems through smart acquisitions and indigenization,” the PAF said in a statement this week.

“The acquisition of J-10C fighter jets, Unmanned Aerial Systems, modern electronic warfare platforms, force multipliers, state-of-the-art integrated air defense systems, air mobility platforms, High to medium air defence [HIMAD] and hypersonic missile capabilities at an unprecedented pace has bolstered the PAF’s war fighting capabilities."

The PAF said it had adopted a “comprehensive strategy” to rebalance the power dynamics in the region and become a next generation force “with induction of niche technologies, state-of-the-art equipment and human resource trained on modern standards with contemporary architecture for Full Spectrum Cross Domain Multi Arena warfare readiness in the fields of Aviation, Space, Cyber, Artificial Intelligence and Information Technology to address the modern aerial warfare challenges.”

A key milestone in this strategic transformation has been the acquisition of fifth generation stealth fighter jets, the PAF added.

China unveiled its air-launched YJ-21E hypersonic missile at the 2022 Zhuhai Airshow. However, a H-6K Badger bomber carried the weapon, an aircraft type not in service with Pakistan.

Pakistan’s hypersonic missile was likely not a new weapon but a CM-400AKG, which the country acquired five years ago for its JF-17 Thunder jets. The service’s release included a video featuring the CM-400AKG missile.

According to the missile’s manufacturer [Aviation Industry Corporation of China], the CM-400AKG can travel at hypersonic [Mach 5-plus] speeds. However, there has not been an independent assessment of this claim.

It is possible the missile is instead a high-supersonic system” reaching speeds between Mach 3 and Mach 4.9.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

05:15 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Pakistan, Iran agree to de-escalate tension in latest contact between ...

04:54 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Pakistan not interested in escalating Iran tension, FM Jilani tells ...

03:43 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

NSC resolves to protect Pakistan’s sovereignty at any cost amid ...

03:04 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Passengers to pay 'additional fee' on domestic flights in Pakistan: ...

10:10 AM | 19 Jan, 2024

Biden says Iran not well-liked in region after Pakistan airstrikes

12:25 AM | 19 Jan, 2024

Iran reacts to Pakistan's retaliatory strikes on terror camps across ...

Most viewed

09:02 AM | 17 Jan, 2024

Iran launches air attacks in Pakistan, leaving ties between two sides ...

09:05 AM | 18 Jan, 2024

Operation Marg Bar Sarmachar: Pakistan hits back Iran in retaliation ...

02:04 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

'Marg Bar Sarmachar': What does this Pakistani military operation on ...

04:07 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Pakistan recalls ambassador from Iran after airstrikes: FO

11:31 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

PM Kakar meets Cargill CEO on sidelines of World Economic Forum in ...

02:50 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Pakistan used killer drones and loitering munitions to carry out ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:10 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan approaches ECP to form his own political party

Gold & Silver Rate

04:35 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Gold price up by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal; Check 19 Jan forex rates

KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Friday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.3 for buying and 281.5 for selling.

Euro moves up to 304.5 for buying and 307.5 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 354.5 for buying and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 19 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.3 281.5
Euro EUR 304.5 307.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 182.5 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.67 752.67
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.18 39.58
Danish Krone DKK 40.77 41.17
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.8 36.15
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.9 917.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.82 172.82
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.59 26.89
Omani Riyal OMR 727.36 735.36
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.92 77.62
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.72 27.07
Swiss Franc CHF 323.03 325.53
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:55 AM | 19 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 19, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: