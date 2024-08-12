FBISE Class 11 Results 2024 Update

Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education has shared new update about Class 11 (HSSC Part 1) results which will be announced later this month.

As students in capital city are eagerly waiting for their results, FBISE announced to declare annual results on August 23, 2024.

11th Class Result FBISE 2024

Results of FBISE Class 11 will be available on August 23, months after examination that held in June this year.

FBISE HSSC part 1 Result 2024

Detail Information Announcement Date August 23, 2024 Time 10:30 AM Examination Class 12 First Annual Gazette Available for Download

Check FBISE HSSC 1 Result 2024