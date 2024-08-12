Search

Cartoon Network Website shuts down as Warner Bros. Discovery shifts focus to Max

09:48 AM | 12 Aug, 2024
Source: File Photo

CartoonNetwork.com, the website of iconic TV channel, has been closed by Warner Bros. Discovery, as it redirects visitors to its Max streaming service.

The online portal, which previously offered free clips and episodes of Cartoon Network shows, now only showcases content available on Max, requiring a subscription for access.

Despite site closure, Cartoon Network's TV programming will continue as usual. A spokesperson mentioned that focus is shifting to Cartoon Network’s shows and social media, where there is higher engagement and growth potential.

CN's site has been completely removed from the internet, although some international versions are still operational, with their future uncertain. This move follows the announcement that Boomerang, the company’s throwback show service, will end on September 30.

The shutdown is part of a widening restructuring at Warner Bros. Discovery, which is also considering splitting its business. Recent changes include canceling several projects.

Furthermore, Warner Bros. Games is undergoing cost-cutting measures, which might involve licensing out major franchises such as Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, and Batman. The company reported a $10 billion net loss earlier this week.

Cartoon Network shutting down after decades of entertainment?

