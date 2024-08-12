Cartoon Network Website shuts down as Warner Bros. Discovery shifts focus to Max

CartoonNetwork.com, the website of iconic TV channel, has been closed by Warner Bros. Discovery, as it redirects visitors to its Max streaming service.
The online portal, which previously offered free clips and episodes of Cartoon Network shows, now only showcases content available on Max, requiring a subscription for access.
Despite site closure, Cartoon Network's TV programming will continue as usual. A spokesperson mentioned that focus is shifting to Cartoon Network’s shows and social media, where there is higher engagement and growth potential.
CN's site has been completely removed from the internet, although some international versions are still operational, with their future uncertain. This move follows the announcement that Boomerang, the company’s throwback show service, will end on September 30.
The shutdown is part of a widening restructuring at Warner Bros. Discovery, which is also considering splitting its business. Recent changes include canceling several projects.
Furthermore, Warner Bros. Games is undergoing cost-cutting measures, which might involve licensing out major franchises such as Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, and Batman. The company reported a $10 billion net loss earlier this week.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 12, 2024 in open market.
On Monday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.
British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|304.6
|306.81
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.65
|357.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.75
|187.57
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|207.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.29
|77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
