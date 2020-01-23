Zayn Malik wins hearts by donating huge sum to little girl needing cancer treatment

Zayn Malik has one won the hearts of many with the kindest gesture ever! The singer has donated £10,000 to a girl in need of cancer treatment.

On Tuesday, the money was mysteriously donated to a GoFundMepage set up by Caitlin’s mother, Helen Robinson, under the former One Directionsinger’s name.

In the description for the page, Caitlin's mother Helen wrote: 'My daughter caitlin got diagnosed with high risk neuroblastoma last year April 2019 since then she has under gone treatment several rounds of chemotherapy and mibg therapy none of them has worked.

'I need to raise money to get my daughter abroad to Barcelona for life saving treatment which is not avaliable in the UK on NHS please please help save my daughter (sic)'.

Robinson seemingly confirmed the 27-year-old musician’s donation to be true on her Facebook page, where she wrote, “Omg ZAYN MALIK DONATED TEN GRAND.”

Pillowtalksingerhelped to boost the total funds raised to £13,265 of the £150,000 required for treatment.

