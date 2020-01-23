Palestinian-Israeli conflict: Pakistan urges UN to play its central role
Web Desk
12:31 PM | 23 Jan, 2020
Palestinian-Israeli conflict: Pakistan urges UN to play its central role
NEW YORK - Pakistan has urged the United Nations (UN) to play its central role to resolve Palestinian-Israeli conflict.   

While speaking in a debate on the Middle East situation, Pakistan's permanent representative to the United Nations Munir Akram called on the UN to respond to the challenges posed by the unilateral moves on the status of Jerusalem and expanding Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory.

Munir Akram said that amid Israel's settlement expansion, the tragedy of Palestine shows no signs of ending.

