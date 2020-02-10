Pakistan to hold conference on Afghan refugees: FO

ISLAMABAD - A two-day International Conference to mark 40 years of Afghan Refugees' presence in Pakistan will be held in Islamabad on 17th and 18th of this month.

According to Foreign Office Spokesperson, Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the conference.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, Ministers and senior officials from around twenty countries, who have been supporting the Afghan refugees across the globe and in Pakistan, will participate in the conference.

Senior level participation is also expected from United Nations, multilateral development banks, civil society and private sector.

The Conference will identify key developments and milestones in the 40 years long evolution of Afghan refugee situation, the Radio Pakistan reported.

It will also identify the challenges, and discuss solutions for voluntary and dignified repatriation of the refugees to Afghanistan.