Pakistan to hold conference on Afghan refugees: FO
Web Desk
08:44 AM | 10 Feb, 2020
Pakistan to hold conference on Afghan refugees: FO
Share

ISLAMABAD - A two-day International Conference to mark 40 years of Afghan Refugees' presence in Pakistan will be held in Islamabad on 17th and 18th of this month.

According to Foreign Office Spokesperson, Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the conference.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, Ministers and senior officials from around twenty countries, who have been supporting the Afghan refugees across the globe and in Pakistan, will participate in the conference.

Senior level participation is also expected from United Nations, multilateral development banks, civil society and private sector.

The Conference will identify key developments and milestones in the 40 years long evolution of Afghan refugee situation, the Radio Pakistan reported.

It will also identify the challenges, and discuss solutions for voluntary and dignified repatriation of the refugees to Afghanistan.

More From This Category
Seven-day polio eradication campaign begins in ...
12:52 PM | 10 Feb, 2020
Sindh govt officials caught lying during CM ...
12:45 PM | 10 Feb, 2020
LHC issues stay order against conversion of Ishaq ...
12:32 PM | 10 Feb, 2020
German woman denied entry into Pakistan
11:57 AM | 10 Feb, 2020
Former TTP spokesman Ehsan Ullah Ehsan claims ...
11:46 AM | 10 Feb, 2020
PM Imran calls key meeting of spokespersons today
11:08 AM | 10 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Here's what Hamza Ali Abbasi has to say about Zindagi Tamasha's ban
01:26 PM | 10 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr