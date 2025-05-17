Indian influencer Jyoti Malhotra arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan

Indian YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra has been arrested on charges of espionage for Pakistan. According to reports from Indian media, Malhotra was taken into custody in the city of Hisar, Haryana.

Malhotra is the creator of the popular travel channel Travel with Jo, which has over 350,000 subscribers. She is also a well-known influencer on Instagram with a large following. The reports also mention that Malhotra had visited Pakistan twice in the past.

In addition to Malhotra, five other individuals have been arrested on similar espionage charges related to Pakistan.

This arrest follows a recent incident in which two people in Indian Punjab were allegedly detained for spying for Pakistan. According to media reports, one of the suspects was accused of leaking information about Indian military movements, while the other was allegedly linked to an official at the Pakistani High Commission. Notably, one of the arrested individuals was a woman.