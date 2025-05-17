Army Chief attends PSL match as Rawalpindi stadium honors armed forces

The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium was abuzz with energy and patriotism as Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir arrived to witness a thrilling Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10 match, marking a significant moment of solidarity between the sporting world and the nation’s armed forces.

The stadium roared with chants of “Pakistan Zindabad” as the match commenced, but the celebrations began much earlier. Ahead of the game, players and officials paid a heartfelt tribute to Pakistan’s valiant armed forces. A one-minute silence was observed to honor the martyrs who laid down their lives for the country, followed by a moving rendition of the national anthem.

The venue was transformed into a sea of green and white, with national flags waving high and a dazzling fireworks display lighting up the sky. The atmosphere reflected a deep sense of patriotism and unity.

General Asim Munir was joined by DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi during the ceremonial proceedings held after the first innings. Their presence was met with warm applause from the crowd.

Event host Hamza Ali Abbasi announced that the next three days of PSL action are dedicated to the country’s armed services. The first day honors the Pakistan Army, the second is dedicated to the Navy, and the third to the Air Force — a tribute to the forces safeguarding the nation.