Gold Price in Pakistan on 18 May 2025 – Today Gold Rate per Tola

Gold prices in Pakistan further hike for the second straight day, tracking gains in the international bullion market.

With back to back gains, the price of 24-karat gold jumped by Rs2,400 per tola, and the new rate settled at Rs338,500. Price for 10 grams of gold also jumped by Rs2,058, reaching Rs290,209.

Today Gold Rates

City (Per Tola) (Per 10 Grams) Karachi Rs338,500 Rs290,209 Lahore Rs338,500 Rs290,209 Islamabad Rs338,500 Rs290,209 Peshawar Rs338,500 Rs290,209 Quetta Rs338,500 Rs290,209 Sialkot Rs338,500 Rs290,209 Hyderabad Rs338,500 Rs290,209 Faisalabad Rs336,100 Rs290,209

The surge comes amif rise in international gold rates, where prices climbed by $24 per ounce, closing at $3,177. This marks the second day of back-to-back increases in gold prices both at home and abroad.

In contrast to gold’s upward momentum, silver prices in Pakistan remained stable. The rate for one tola of silver held steady at Rs3,377, while 10 grams stayed unchanged at Rs2,895.

Analysts attribute the rising gold prices to increasing demand amid global economic uncertainties and continued investor interest in safe-haven assets.