Gold prices increase by Rs2,400 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices moved up for second consecutive day in Pakistan amid upward global trend on Saturday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price increased by Rs2,400 with new rate settling at Rs338,500.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold surged by Rs2,058 as the new rate has reached Rs290,209.

In international market, the bullion rates registered significant gains as per ounce rate increased by $24 to close at $3,177.

A day earlier, gold prices saw increase both internationally and in Pakistan.

In the global bullion market, the price of gold rose by $9 per ounce, pushing the new international rate to $3,177 per ounce.

Similarly, in the local market, the price of 24-karat gold increased by Rs 900 per tola, reaching Rs 336,100. The price of 10 grams of gold rose by Rs 772, now standing at Rs 288,151.

In contrast to the rise in gold prices, silver rates in the country remained unchanged. The price of one tola of silver stayed steady at Rs 3,377, while 10 grams of silver remained at Rs 2,895.