Pakistan beat Iran to reach semi-final of Wst Asia Baseball Cup

KARACHI – Pakistan have secured its second consecutive victory to reach the semi-final of the West Asia Baseball Cup.

In the West Asia Baseball Cup, Pakistan faced Iran, where the defending champion Pakistan defeated Iran by 0-14.

Wasim Akram, Saeed Akhtar, and Mohammad Haris delivered standout performances for Pakistan, and by winning both group matches, Pakistan secured the top position in Group B.

Pakistan will face the second-ranked team of Group A in the semi-final.

A day earlier, defending champions Pakistan made a winning start in the West Asia Baseball Cup.

In their first match, Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 10-6. Abdul Razzaq, Asher Abbas, Muhammad Rehan, and Saeed Akhtar delivered outstanding performances for Pakistan.

With Bangladesh suffering two consecutive defeats in the group stage, Pakistan’s qualification for the semi-finals has been secured.