FIA registers case against 10 officials in human trafficking scandal at Sialkot airport

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujranwala has registered a case against 10 of its own officials for their alleged involvement in smuggling dozens of Afghan nationals out of the country using forged documents. The accused include three sub-inspectors, six head constables, and one assistant sub-inspector (ASI). In addition, six travel agents have also been named in the case.

The FIA officials were stationed at the Sialkot Airport, where they are accused of facilitating the illegal departure of over 40 Afghan nationals. Upon investigation, it was revealed that the passengers had used counterfeit documents to travel abroad, and suspicions arose when they failed to return to Pakistan.

Following this, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and the Passport Office were asked to verify the passports and national identity cards of the passengers in question. Both institutions confirmed that no records existed for the individuals who had been cleared for travel.

The inquiry began after a complaint was lodged regarding the escape of one Afghan national. As the investigation progressed, it emerged that more than 40 individuals had been involved in the smuggling operation. The travel agents, reportedly operating out of Lahore, Karachi, and Malakand, had issued fake documents for these passengers. The FIA contacted the relevant offices of these travel agents to verify the authenticity of the documents, but all agencies confirmed that the papers were fraudulent.

As a result, the FIA has registered a case against its own personnel, including sub-inspectors Asad Zameer, Salman Liaqat Work, and Imran Shoaikat Work. The head constables named in the case are Mohammad Shahzad, Mohammad Shahzada Latif, Fayyaz Ahmed, Mohammad Owais, Mohammad Nawaz, and Safdar Ali. ASI Saqib Amir is also among the accused. Furthermore, the travel agents implicated in the scam include Zahoor Khan, Saleh Shah, Aslam Gulfam, Mohammad Danish, Khalid Khan, and Mikael Bangash.

The FIA authorities have stated that the role of the immigration supervisor officer in the operation will be determined after further investigation. This case underscores the growing concern over the use of forged documents for illegal migration and highlights the involvement of corrupt officials in facilitating such activities.