No backdoor deal with Imran Khan, establishment focused solely on security: Sources

Senior journalist and anchor Kamran Shahid has dismissed rumors of any secret meeting between the establishment and former Prime Minister Imran Khan. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Shahid cited credible sources who firmly denied that such a meeting ever took place—especially during the recent period of heightened tensions.

According to Shahid, the sources rejected claims that the establishment reached out to Khan seeking PTI’s support for the armed forces on social media. They also denied offering any political deal or arrangement to the PTI founder.

In his tweet, Shahid stated:

“Credible sources deny any such meeting between the establishment and Imran Khan during the heat of war asking for Imran’s support for forces on social media platforms — sources also deny any deal offer to Mr. Khan. The source added that ‘the establishment has always been consistent that politics and talks are for politicians and it should not be dragged into it.’”

The clarification comes amid widespread speculation about possible political negotiations behind closed doors. However, the sources maintained that the establishment upholds its apolitical stance, reiterating that political dialogue is the domain of elected leaders—not institutions.

So far, neither PTI nor the military has issued an official statement in response.