Arshad Nadeem wins Gold for Pakistan at Paris Olympics 2024

Pakistan's javelin star Arshad Nadeem made history at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Thursday by winning a gold medal and breaking the previous Olympic record with an incredible throw of 92.97 meters.
Arshad secured the gold with his second attempt, launching a 92.97-meter throw that proved unbeatable.
Arshad Nadeem's throw not only earned him a gold medal but also set a new Olympic record, surpassing the previous record held by Norway's Andreas Thorkildsen, who achieved it at the 2008 Beijing Games.
This victory marks Pakistan's first-ever individual gold medal in the Olympics, its first in athletics, and the first gold in any discipline for the country in 40 years.
Pakistan last won an Olympic medal 32 years ago, when the national hockey team secured a bronze by defeating the Netherlands 4-3 at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.
Meanwhile, India's Neeraj Chopra, the defending champion, claimed the silver medal with a throw of 89.45 meters, while Grenada's Anderson Peters secured the bronze with a throw of 88.54 meters.
Notably, six of the seven athletes Pakistan sent to the Olympics were disqualified from their respective events.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 8, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.10 for buying and 280.45 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 305.25 and selling rate was 307.75.
British Pound rate moved down to 357 for buying, and 359 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.55 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.10
|280.45
|Euro
|EUR
|305.25
|307.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.25
|186.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.50
|744.00
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.35
|206.25
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.40
|38.80
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.10
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.00
|912.00
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.50
|729.00
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.50
|206.65
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.65
|26.95
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.00
|323.00
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
