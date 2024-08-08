Arshad Nadeem wins Gold for Pakistan at Paris Olympics 2024

Pakistan's javelin star Arshad Nadeem made history at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Thursday by winning a gold medal and breaking the previous Olympic record with an incredible throw of 92.97 meters.

Arshad secured the gold with his second attempt, launching a 92.97-meter throw that proved unbeatable.

Arshad Nadeem's throw not only earned him a gold medal but also set a new Olympic record, surpassing the previous record held by Norway's Andreas Thorkildsen, who achieved it at the 2008 Beijing Games.

This victory marks Pakistan's first-ever individual gold medal in the Olympics, its first in athletics, and the first gold in any discipline for the country in 40 years.

Pakistan last won an Olympic medal 32 years ago, when the national hockey team secured a bronze by defeating the Netherlands 4-3 at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

Meanwhile, India's Neeraj Chopra, the defending champion, claimed the silver medal with a throw of 89.45 meters, while Grenada's Anderson Peters secured the bronze with a throw of 88.54 meters.

Notably, six of the seven athletes Pakistan sent to the Olympics were disqualified from their respective events.