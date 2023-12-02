Search

Barrister Gohar Khan elected PTI's new chairman, replacing Imran Khan

Omar Ayub Khan has been elected the central secretary of former ruling party

09:38 AM | 2 Dec, 2023
Barrister Gohar Khan elected PTI's new chairman, replacing Imran Khan
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf lawyer Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has been elected unopposed new chairman of country's leading party, replacing Imran Khan, who remained behind bars for over 100 days.

Former minister and close aide of Imran Khan, Omar Ayub Khan has been elected the central secretary general of the party. 

Pakis­tan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) conducted intra-party elections today on the directives of Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan.

PTI spokesman earlier kept details for polling, names of other candidates as well as the place under the wraps. It was later revealed that the polling was held in Peshawar’ Ranogarhi where reportedly 500 electorals will participate in the election process.

PTI Ch­ief Election Commissi­oner told a local media that elections were being held under the party’s rules 2020 that were revised in 2022, saying party members would cast their votes to the whole panel.

Last month, Pakistan's top electoral watchdog annu­lled intra-party polls of Imran Khan led party held in June last year, calling them objectionable, and gave PTI 20 days to hold fresh polls, or the party could lose bat as election symbol.

