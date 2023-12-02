Punjab relaxes smog related restrictions in Lahore for the weekend

LAHORE – Punjab's interim government has decided to relax all smog-related restrictions for the weekend in light of significant improvements in the air quality of the provincial capital.

Lahore, city of over 22 million, saw thick, toxic fog that enveloped metropolis, causing tens of thousands to fall ill and forcing government to shut down schools, markets and parks.

With slight improvement in smog, the government announced that there will be no smog restrictions over the weekend, and all businesses, and markets will remain open.

Punjab Information Minister said markets, and restaurants in the region will operate as per routine.

The provincial administration cleared the air amid confusion about the closure of restaurants in Punjab’s most smog-affected cities.

Despite the rain and other factors, Lahore ranked among the most polluted cities in the world.

Last week, Punjab CM announced that schools, colleges would remain closed in 10 districts of the province on Friday and Saturday amid the worsening air quality with the onset and prevalence of smog in Lahore and other districts of Punjab.