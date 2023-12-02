Punjab relaxes smog related restrictions in Lahore for the weekend

LAHORE – Punjab's interim government has decided to relax all smog-related restrictions for the weekend in light of significant improvements in the air quality of the provincial capital.
Lahore, city of over 22 million, saw thick, toxic fog that enveloped metropolis, causing tens of thousands to fall ill and forcing government to shut down schools, markets and parks.
With slight improvement in smog, the government announced that there will be no smog restrictions over the weekend, and all businesses, and markets will remain open.
Punjab Information Minister said markets, and restaurants in the region will operate as per routine.
The provincial administration cleared the air amid confusion about the closure of restaurants in Punjab’s most smog-affected cities.
Despite the rain and other factors, Lahore ranked among the most polluted cities in the world.
Last week, Punjab CM announced that schools, colleges would remain closed in 10 districts of the province on Friday and Saturday amid the worsening air quality with the onset and prevalence of smog in Lahore and other districts of Punjab.
Pakistani rupee advanced its winning momentum against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market amid strong economic cues.
On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 285.15 for buying and 287.95 for selling.
Euro moves down to 309.9 for buying and 310.5 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 359.4 for buying, and 360.05 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED also moved down to 77.45 whereas the Saudi Riyal drops to 75.82.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.15
|287.95
|Euro
|EUR
|309.9
|310.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359.4
|360.05
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.45
|77.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.82
|75.97
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.72
|188.22
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.94
|767.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209.99
|210.49
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.78
|39.88
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.95
|42.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.38
|36.48
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.49
|1.56
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.39
|935.39
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|742.16
|750.18
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.5
|79.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.45
|212.95
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.09
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.38
|325.88
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.05
|8.09
The price of gold fell by thousands of rupees as precious metal lost shine despite an upward trend in the international market.
On Saturday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs217,300 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs186,300.
Meanwhile, single tola of 22 Karat gold costs Rs199,190, 21 karat rate costs Rs190,138 and 18k gold rate is Rs162,975.
Globally, gold prices hover at around $2072, gaining $32 on Saturday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Karachi
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Quetta
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Attock
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Multan
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
