Jamaat-e-Islami postpones sit-in for a month after reaching agreement with govt on IPPs, tax relief

ISLAMABAD - Jamaat-e-Islami has called off its protest and sit-in after reaching an agreement with the government on Independent Power Producers, and a reduction in massive taxes on the salaried class.

In the latest round of talks, the government agreed to form a task force that will tackle issues related to independent power producers (IPPs), work on reducing electricity bills, and address tax concerns for the salaried class.

JI chief said the sit-in is only being postponed, not ended. He mentioned that his party would resume protests if the government failed to meet its promises.

The task force is expected to deliver its report within 1.5 months to PM Shehbaz Sharif. During the announcement, JI’s deputy chief Liaqat Baloch, alongside Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, revealed that the government had agreed to address JI’s demands after protest.

Media reports claimed that the task force will audit IPP agreements and involve foreign experts to ensure transparency. He further emphasised the importance of monitoring the energy sector to provide further relief to consumers.

A committee will be formed to address tax issues for businesses and agricultural taxes for large landowners, with upcoming relief measures for farmers. Minister assured that both the government and JI are committed to providing public relief and will soon implement plans to reduce electricity bills.

Jamaat-e-Islami held sit-in, lamenting double, triple” tax system and stressed that any agreement with the government must be documented in writing. He further voiced frustration over the multiple tax burdens on the salaried class and warned of potential public unrest.