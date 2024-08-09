Jamaat-e-Islami postpones sit-in for a month after reaching agreement with govt on IPPs, tax relief

ISLAMABAD - Jamaat-e-Islami has called off its protest and sit-in after reaching an agreement with the government on Independent Power Producers, and a reduction in massive taxes on the salaried class.
In the latest round of talks, the government agreed to form a task force that will tackle issues related to independent power producers (IPPs), work on reducing electricity bills, and address tax concerns for the salaried class.
JI chief said the sit-in is only being postponed, not ended. He mentioned that his party would resume protests if the government failed to meet its promises.
The task force is expected to deliver its report within 1.5 months to PM Shehbaz Sharif. During the announcement, JI’s deputy chief Liaqat Baloch, alongside Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, revealed that the government had agreed to address JI’s demands after protest.
Media reports claimed that the task force will audit IPP agreements and involve foreign experts to ensure transparency. He further emphasised the importance of monitoring the energy sector to provide further relief to consumers.
A committee will be formed to address tax issues for businesses and agricultural taxes for large landowners, with upcoming relief measures for farmers. Minister assured that both the government and JI are committed to providing public relief and will soon implement plans to reduce electricity bills.
Jamaat-e-Islami held sit-in, lamenting double, triple” tax system and stressed that any agreement with the government must be documented in writing. He further voiced frustration over the multiple tax burdens on the salaried class and warned of potential public unrest.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 9, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.30 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 303.35 and selling rate was 305.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 352 for buying, and 355.15 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.30
|280.40
|Euro
|EUR
|303.35
|305.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|355.15
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.25
|186.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.50
|744.00
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.35
|206.25
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.40
|38.80
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.10
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.00
|912.00
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.50
|729.00
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.50
|206.65
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.65
|26.95
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.00
|323.00
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
